Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 2 elections. Eight state constitutional amendments are on the ballot , as well as a couple of Houston-area ballot measures — like a proposition to turn the Woodlands into a city, and a general election for the mayor of Baytown.

Here’s what you need to know to register.

Are You Eligible To Vote?

You can register to vote in Texas if you:

are a U.S. citizen

are a resident of the county where you submit the registration application

will be at least 18 on Election Day

are not a convicted felon (though you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole)

have not been declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law

Are You Already Registered?

You can check if you’re already registered by going to this link on the Texas Secretary of State website. Make sure information like your name and address is correct. If not, update it.

Have You Moved?

You must be registered to vote in the county where you live.

If you moved since the last time you registered, you’ll need to update your information. If you are still in the same county as before, you can update the information here. If you’re now living in a new county, you’ll have to register to vote there.

How To Get An Application

You can register to vote by mailing an application or submitting it in person.

You can download a registration application online here. You’ll fill out the information, print it and sign it. You can also request a printed application be mailed to you here. Once the application is filled out, mail it to your county’s election office. The application must be postmarked by the Oct. 4 deadline.

You can also visit the voter registrar’s office in your county to complete the registration process in person.

In Harris County, applications can be found at an Elections Administrator’s office, as well as public libraries, U.S. Postal Service offices or state office locations for the departments of public safety and health and human services located in Harris County.

Other Important Dates To Know