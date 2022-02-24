Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced today the four additional artists who will join the five previously announced artists and Bun B for their RODEOHOUSTON debut performance, March 11, 2022, for Black Heritage Day.
“Thanks to Bun B for helping us put this group of Houston rap legends together,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Rodeo. “We think this all-star list will make an unforgettable Black Heritage Day performance.”
The performance, known as Bun B’s H-Town Takeover, features Bun B and nine of Houston’s most well-known legendary rap icons, including:
Previously Announced Artists
- Paul Wall
- Slim Thug
- Lil Flip
- Lil Keke
- Z-Ro
New Artists
- Baby Bash
- Big Pokey
- Frankie J
- H-Town
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Bun B. “It deserves a once in a lifetime show. Hopefully you’ll join us to see it!”
Individual tickets for the March 11 performance are on sale at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.