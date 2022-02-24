Bun B on the mic. AP. photo.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced today the four additional artists who will join the five previously announced artists and Bun B for their RODEOHOUSTON debut performance, March 11, 2022, for Black Heritage Day.

“Thanks to Bun B for helping us put this group of Houston rap legends together,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Rodeo. “We think this all-star list will make an unforgettable Black Heritage Day performance.”

The performance, known as Bun B’s H-Town Takeover, features Bun B and nine of Houston’s most well-known legendary rap icons, including:


Previously Announced Artists

  • Paul Wall
  • Slim Thug
  • Lil Flip
  • Lil Keke
  • Z-Ro
Paul Wall (Left) and Lil’ Keke (right) pose at SoSouth Music. Photo courtesy Lil’ Keke’s Instagram.

New Artists

  • Baby Bash
  • Big Pokey
  • Frankie J
  • H-Town
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Bun B. “It deserves a once in a lifetime show. Hopefully you’ll join us to see it!”

Individual tickets for the March 11 performance are on sale at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.