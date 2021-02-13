On Saturday, Feb, 13 the reigning Ms. Black Texas USA, Sabrina Lewis, will be giving out groceries to 500 Houston families with the support of Shinning Stars Leadership Academy, Houston Area Urban League of Young Professionals, Freedman’s Market, and the Hyppe Development Center.

Ms. Black Texas USA is utilizing her platform to promote financial wellness for ALL. Caravan for Change’s (CFC)mission is to bring resources to communities in need to help reduce financial expenses increasing the quality of life for residents.

Food is the third-largest household expense and helps to cut this cost will help people be able to help people put gas in their cars for work, keep their utilities on, take care of medical expenses, and savings for emergencies during these uncertain times. Right now, Caravan for Change is only able to bring food to help reduce their cost of food for the week and resources to help people manage their financial wellness.

Additionally, Ms. Black Texas USA, Sabrina Lewis, has partnered with Houston Financial Empowerment Center and Bank On Houston to ensure safe banking options and financial counselors for free. The goal is to do this program once a month in different communities.