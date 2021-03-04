On Thursday, March 4 at 3pm, a Commemorative March and Call for Justice will take place on the campus of Texas Southern University (3100 Cleburne Street, 77004) in front of Hannah Hall honoring the legends of the 1960 TSU Progressive Youth Association and their advisor, William A. Lawson, Pastor Emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptst Church.

Following a 3pm press conference at TSU, marchers will proceed west on Cleburne to

4110 Almeda Rd, the site where the March 4, 1960 student sit-in took place (formerly a Weingarten’s Grocery Store) seeking to end segregation in Houston.



The 13 students who sat-in, along with Lawson, will be honored for their courageous sacrifice. Those students, including Eldrewey Stearns, John Bland, Holly Hogrobrooks, Rose Dutton, Halycon Sadberry Watkins (will be present) and others, organized Houston’s first sit-in and protest demonstration.

TSU students participating in protests against segregation at a local Weingarten’s. March 1960.

The Thursday event is organized by Houston NAACP President, Bishop James W. Dixon and Commissioner Rodney Ellis. Supporters of the event who are expected to be on hand include Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, Senator Borris Miles, Rep. Garnett Coleman, Rep. Ron Reynolds, Rep. Harold Dutton, Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz; Cesar Espinosa, Dr. Sam Gilbert, Bishop Sheldon Bady, Dr. Marcus Cosby, Pastor E. A. Deckard, Bishop Johnny Tates, Bishop Elihu Livingston, Bishop Kenneth Murray, Dr. John Ogletree, Pastor Ronald Booker, Pastor James Nash, and other

ministers.