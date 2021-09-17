the NAACP Houston Youth Council Environmental and Climate Justice Committee will be putting on an advocacy program titled, Kit Up on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. CST via Zoom. This program seeks to equip youth with practice tips on how to prepare for natural disasters. To participate in activities, remember to bring a pair of scissors and one large adult shirt that you can cut up. Opportunities to win prizes will be included in the advocacy program

If the student (ages 0-25) is not a member, the council will have a brief virtual membership drive after the program.

To register click the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpc-6tqz4iH91NiCNfXlcJ31EWZ3QJZ6jE

NOTE: Make sure the registration information reflects the contact of the student who will be participating. The link for the Zoom program will be provided immediately upon completion of the Zoom registration form.