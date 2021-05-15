The George Floyd/Harold Preston Stop The Violence Community March will take place this Saturday, May 15 beginning at 9am and led by NAACP Houston Branch and the Houston Police Department. And according to organizers, the event is a “call for peace and justice.”

The entire Houston community is invited to this important march in solidarity against violence and hate crimes.

The march was originally set for an earlier date, but had to be rescheduled due to uncooperative weather conditions.

“We thank you for understanding the need to reschedule the previously scheduled event due to the inclement weather; and we look forward to you joining Saturday’s March in honor of George Floyd and Harold Preston,” said NAACP Houston’s executive director Yolanda Smith.

The march will begin at Jack Yates High School (3650 Alabama, Houston 77004) and end at the Durley Football field (3393 Blodgett, Houston 77004) on the campus of Texas Southern University. Garage parking for that site is at the corner of Ennis and Blodgett and surface parking is accessible from the 3400 block of Blodgett.

The march is named after George Floyd, the Houston native who was killed by then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, and the late HPD officer, Sergeant Harold Preston, who was killed in the line of duty here in Houston on Oct. 20 of that same year.

A host of elected local and state officials will be present as well as other public personalities, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, HPD Chief Troy Finner, U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green, Bun B and a slew of others. Supporting organizations are many, as well, with LULAC, the Emancipation Economic Development Council (EEDC), Pure Justice, Black Voters Matter, Mosque 45, and No Trafficking Zone, just to name a few.

The Yates High School drumline and the Waltrip High School band are scheduled to participate as well.