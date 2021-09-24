In the last two months, there has been a sharp increase in the number of African-Americans who are concerned the worst of the pandemic in the United States is yet to come.

The NAACP released new data in its “COVID KNOW MORE” Campaign, designed to build upon the wealth of information it’s making available to the African American community while underscoring the pandemic’s devastating long-term implications and systemic disparities.

The initiative features a multifaceted, user-friendly online information hub housing an array of options designed to help African Americans stay current with the ever-changing data and guidance as they navigate the pandemic.

As of August 2021, 62% of African-Americans are either fully vaccinated or have had their first dose with plans to receive the second.

88% of African Americans believe new variants and strains could potentially be more contagious or deadly.

Health disparities left Black Americans vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 and dying from it at higher rates, nearly two times greater than their share of the population. In the last two months, there has been a sharp increase in the number of African Americans who are concerned the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

Students, businesses, employees, and homeowners have all been hit hard by the pandemic, with 61% of African Americans concerned about the loss of income related to the current pandemic. As the dangerous Delta and Lambda variants wreak havoc around the world, the NAACP says it is important now, more than ever, to take all precautions to protect yourself and your community.

Visit NAACP.org for more information.