Nearly 100 HISD schools listed on Children at Risk’s annual best public schools

Nearly 100 campuses in the Houston Independent School District have received high rankings on Children at Risk’s annual list of best public schools in the city’s eight-county region, with predominantly Black and Latino schools, Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy and Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy, making the list.

DeBakey High School for Health Professions once again declared the best public high school in the area. Park Place Elementary School and T.H. Rogers School each received number one rankings in two different categories.

Park Place is number one on the list of Consistent Gold Ribbon elementary schools. It is also number one on the list of Pandemic Proof elementary schools because it has received high marks from Children at Risk for three consecutive years.

T.H. Rogers, which is a Pre-K-8 campus, is ranked number one among public elementary schools and middle schools.

The rankings were released today at a virtual news conference.

Children at Risk’s categories for 2020 included best public elementary, middle and high schools, Consistent Gold Ribbon schools, Pacesetter schools that are on track to becoming Gold Ribbon schools, Top Graduation campuses, Pandemic Proof schools that have performed excellently for three consecutive years, and Racial Equity campuses that are achieving significant academic results with Black and Hispanic students.

Other HISD campuses that received number one rankings include:

Eastwood Academy High School – Pandemic Proof (high school division)

Energized for STEM West Middle School – Racial Equity (middle school division)

Holland Middle School – Pacesetter (middle school division)

Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men – Top Graduation Rates

“Achieving excellence, especially in the face of unprecedented challenges, is never easy, which makes the accomplishments of our top-ranked schools even more impressive this year,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “We continue to work hard to uphold the highest academic standards and produce exemplary results for our students. To see some of our Achieve 180 campuses highlighted and recognized this year is major. We have invested staff and resources to improve outcomes on those campuses. This is a proud day in HISD.”

This year’s number one ranking for DeBakey HS marks the 14th consecutive year it has earned the top spot among public high schools.

“There are a lot of good schools out there, and we all work extremely hard,” DeBakey Principal Agnes Perry said. “It is great to be recognized once again this year for the standards we set and the goals we achieve at DeBakey.”

Last year, T.H. Rogers School ranked second on both the best elementary and middle schools’ lists.

“This year we could not be prouder to receive our number one rankings from Children at Risk,” T.H. Rogers Principal Tiffany Chenier said. “Our community was determined to overcome every obstacle we faced in order to demonstrate how capable our students are, including our special needs students. Also, I must recognize our parents who are a major contributor to our success.”

Last year, Park Place Elementary ranked fourth on the list of Gold Ribbon campuses, which are recognized for having high achievement rates despite high poverty rates.

“To receive a double victory by moving into the top spot on this year’s Gold Ribbon list and the top spot on the Pandemic Proof list is an incredible accomplishment for our campus,” Park Place Principal Nimmi Thomas said. “I am especially grateful to our teachers, many of whom are veteran educators who have been here for 12 to 15 years.”

Children at Risk ranked 1,371 public schools in the Houston area. Due to the pandemic, this year’s rankings were determined using a three-year analysis of campuses’ performance during 2017, 2018 and 2019.

HISD SCHOOLS IN THE TOP 10

BEST HIGH SCHOOLS

#1 DeBakey High School for Health Professions

#3 Eastwood Academy High School

#5 Carnegie Vanguard High School

#6 East Early College High School

#7 Challenge Early College High School

#9 Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy

BEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS

#1 T.H. Rogers School

#4 Mandarin Immersion Magnet School

#5 Project Chrysalis Middle School

#6 Lanier Middle School

BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

#1 T.H. Rogers School

#9 River Oaks Elementary School

#10 West University Elementary School

CONSISTENT GOLD RIBBON SCHOOLS

#1 Park Place Elementary School

#2 Lyons Elementary School

#3 DeAnda Elementary School

#5 De Chaumes Elementary School

#8 Sanchez Elementary School

#9 Joe E. Morena Elementary School

TOP GRADUATION RATES

#1 Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men

#3 North Houston Early College High School

#4 Eastwood Academy High School

#8 East Early College High School

#10 Houston Academy for International Studies

BEST RACIAL EQUITY SCHOOLS

Elementary

#2 Lyons Elementary School

#3 Burbank Elementary School

#4 DeAnda Elementary School

#6 Park Place Elementary School

#9 De Zavala Elementary School

#10 Windsor Village Vanguard Magnet Elementary

Middle

#1 Energized for STEM West Middle School

#2 Sharpstown International School

#4 Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy

High

#2 Eastwood Academy High School

#3 Challenge Early College High School

#4 East Early College High School

#5 Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy

#6 North Houston Early College High School

#7 Sharpstown International School

#10 High School for Law and Justice

PANDEMIC PROOF SCHOOLS

Elementary

Ranking School Name

#1 Park Place Elementary School

#2 Lyons Elementary School

#3 Burbank Elementary School

#4 DeAnda Elementary School

#8 De Chaumes Elementary School

Middle

#6 Burbank Middle School

#7 Stevenson Middle School

#8 Hamilton Middle School

PACESETTER SCHOOLS

Elementary

Ranking School Name

#4 Looscan Elementary School

Middle

#1 Holland Middle School

#3 Forest Brook Middle School

High

#1 Eastwood Academy High School

#2 East Early College High School

#3 North Houston Early College High School

#5 Jane Long Academy

#6 Jones Futures Academy

Campus administrators at schools ranked highly by Children at Risk said the challenges brought on by the pandemic required innovation and resilience to maintain high academic standards and meet students’ educational, social and emotional needs.

For the list of Children at Risk Houston area school rankings, visit texasschoolguide.org. here.