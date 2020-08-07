New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year

Tax-free weekend is here. Many parents use this time to prepare for school, but shopping looks a little different this year due to coronavirus.

Here are a few things to know for this year’s tax-free weekend:

When is tax-free weekend?

According to the Texas Comptroller, tax-free weekend will start Friday, August 7 through midnight on Sunday, August 9.

How will coronavirus affect my shopping?

Shoppers will be encouraged to maintain social distancing and other recommendations while in-store shopping.

According to the comptroller, people are also encouraged to “buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases).”

What if I order online and it doesn’t arrive until after the weekend?

Items will be tax-free if:

the item is both delivered and paid for by the customer during the exemption

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

What items qualify as tax-free?

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks qualify as tax-free as long as they are priced under $100.

You can see the full list of qualifying items and school supplies online.