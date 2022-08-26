When students do good, they feel good. And what better way to keep that momentum going than to be rewarded for good behavior.

Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) founders Treveia and David Dennis partnered with HISD, the district’s Wraparound Services Department and sponsor Yellowland Records to introduce the first ever student “RAK Room” at Paul Revere Middle School.

Thee bright-colored rooms are incentive-based school stores and resource rooms designed for kids to earn digital RAK Bucks/RAK Points for good attendance, behavior, participation and other accomplishments.

Students can “buy” clothes, shoes, bikes, games and more.

“This is a pilot program, so there is no perfect formula for this incentive. Each school will run its store according to its needs,” said Treveia Dennis.

“They will check what works and what doesn’t work and monitor student progress so that we can sit down and look at the process at the end of the first year.”

RAK Rooms are designed by renowned interior designer and craftsman Gino Vian, while Yellowland Record owners Twiler Portis and Jimmy Bolt become the first local business partners to reveal their signature yellow RAK Room at the opening.

“We want students to understand that anything is attainable when you put in the work. Dennis said they will learn real-life skills instead of instant gratification.”

The incentive will assist with HISD Superintendent Millard House II’s vision for the new school year.

Revere Middle School is the first of several HISD RAK Room locations for this school year. Ashford and Daily Elementary Schools are currently in process. Students at selected HISD RISE (Redesign. Innovate. Support. Empower.) transformational campuses will also benefit from this opportunity.

“We are connecting students to nonacademic resources to increase their learning outcomes,” said Kenya Washington-Clements, HISD Wraparound Services manager. “The superintendent wants to ensure these campuses have everything they need to improve, especially the low-performing schools.”

Dennis said in the next few years, she hopes every school in Houston has a RAK Room and that this concept stands as a model for other cities and states to encourage volunteering, financial literacy and kindness for all students.

For more information, visit Stocktherak.com