You’ll now be able to choose between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine at the NRG Park vaccination site, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Hidalgo tweeted the news Sunday, writing that this will be the first week vaccine seekers will have the option to choose at NRG Park.

According to Jennifer Kiger, a COVID-19 Incident Commander for Harris County Public Health, the option to choose makes the vaccination process more convenient for potential recipients.

“It’s important to have J&J back into the mix of vaccines because it is a one-dose shot,” she said. “For those who can’t come for their second dose, or find it more difficult to take time to get two different doses of the vaccine, this is a great option for them.”

This marks the return of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Harris County, after distribution was paused early April when the shot was linked to reports of a rare blood clot disorder.

The Food and Drug Adminkstration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted that pause last week, determining that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

The NRG Park site began vaccinating about 6,000 residents per day after opening in February, but that number has since decreased as vaccine demand slowed down across the region.

In response, the county allocated up to $250,000 last week for incentives in an attempt to increase the amount of residents receiving a vaccine. Included in the new program is a raffle for residents who get vaccinated at NRG through May 16.

Recipients will enter to win tickets to a variety of events in the Houston area, including Houston Texans games, Disney on Ice, and the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.