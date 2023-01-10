The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated are celebrating their 109th year with a week full of activities in Houston, which will culminate this July with their national convention.

The Sigmas, who celebrated their International Founders Day on January 9th, will have a series of events to commemorate Founders week and celebrate the first Conclave (national convention) in 50 years here in the Houston this summer.

On January 10th, Mayor Sylvester Turner will present International President Chris Rey and members of the fraternity with a proclamation and key to the city. Executive leadership will meet throughout the week to plan for the Conclave, which is expected to bring thousands of members and guests to Houston. On Saturday, Jan. 14, a formal gala will take place at the Houston Marriott Marquee, where members will honor NASA astronaut, Victor Glover, along with other dignitaries.

“Culture For Service and Service For Humanity”

Phi Beta Sigma was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1914 to promote brotherhood, scholarship and service. The organization has worked for years to empowering generations of men to believe in advocacy, community service, and engagement

“Phi Beta Sigma has always been on the forefront from the very beginning, focusing on social injustice, economic empowerment of our members, continued pursuit of education and us always putting our arms around young people and mentoring them at each level. And we’ve done that now for 109 years,” said Rey, who has led the organization for a year and a half. “As we enter into this new chapter in our organization’s history, we’re excited about some of the new initiatives that we’re focused on as an organization.”

One of those initiatives includes the demolishing and rebuilding of the organization’s international headquarters in Washington, D.C. Rey discusses the initiative.

Rey says ultimately, besides expanding the initiative to cities like Houston, they’re working on buying more affordable housing units, creating health clinics for men, and building a hospital for the community.

United in a common mission

It’s that commitment to the community that NASA Astronaut Victor Glover said first drew him to the organization.

“I’m fortunate to be here in Houston and a member of a chapter that is very active and going strong and they keep me up to speed,” said Glover, who joined the organization while in college in California. “But to listen to these gentlemen talk about the initiatives that they’re working on, I am just so encouraged and ready to jump in.”

