The rally took place in Houston’s 3rd Ward at Emancipation Park, where speakers pointed out the GOP-instigated injustice and vowed to fight to produce maps that better represent the fact that the state’s population growth, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, was overwhelmingly driven by an increase in people of color (Black, Latinx and Asian). The redistricting maps as currently drawn up give outsized power and representation to the state’s white, rural and conservative-leaning population.

Recently, Houstonians upset with the state redistricting maps as drawn up by Texas Republicans that would add six more districts with predominantly

white voters and eliminate three minority districts, thus diluting our political power, while also pitting U.S. Reps Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green against one another to run for one seat, participated in a “Restore the 18th Congressional District Rally” and call to action.

Here are photos from the rally taken by photographer Vicky Pink.