PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Prairie View A&M University will begin its spring semester on a high note, as the first HBCU to host the 2022 American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) Gulf-Southwest (GSW) Section conference. PVAMU’s College of Engineering is nationally ranked as a top producer of African-American Engineers and was most recently recognized as one of the best engineering programs for the 2022 school year by U.S. News.

The theme of the 2022 conference is “Engineering Education for Productive People: Preparing Students for the Changing Work Environment.” Members of the ASEE conference will participate in professional activities at the local level and form regional networks of educators with common interests and goals.

“The 2022 ASEE GSW conference being held at PVAMU will give us a great opportunity to showcase our research work and facilities to engineering students and faculty members from the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico,” said John Attia Ph.D., PE, professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at PVAMU and conference chair.

GSW Section activities include: