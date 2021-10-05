Houston is known for its amazing culinary history and never-ending list of mouth-watering food and delicacies. But there is another side to the city’s food spectrum. With so many options to choose from, it makes it quite difficult to eat healthy especially in the communities impacted by the challenges of food insecurity. Communities with limited options for healthy food access face challenges purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables because of low-income, high costs of produce, poverty and lack of time and resources for meal preparation. Often times, many low-income and food insecure households rely on fast-food because consumers can get a lot of food for a low price.

Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) launched a new plan to address the issue. PVAMU’s Healthy Houston Initiative (a joint effort of the yniversity’s colleges of Agriculture and Human Sciences, Nursing, Juvenile and Business) recently revealed its new mobile kitchen unit that travels around selected communities to address health disparities and promote a holistic approach to healthy lifestyle.

The Defender spoke with Nkemdilim Anyasinti, the program coordinator of PVAMU’s Healthy Houston Initiative, to discuss what it provides to the city and its impact on families.

Defender: What was the idea behind launching this Mobile Kitchen for the community?

Anyasinti: Healthy Houston, we’re an initiative that started underneath the cooperative extension program at Prairie View. The cooperative extension has been serving the limited resource communities in Harris County since 1970s. We’re big on nutrition education, addressing the food insecurities, the health disparities that are associated with not having access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Something that we do as a unit is our nutrition education and live food demonstrations. We partner with a lot of the schools, community centers, churches, anywhere we can go to implement it. With the mobile kitchen unit we can meet residents where they’re at. We’ll bring a kitchen to the streets.

Defender: Where doesthis initiative get its healthy food options?

Anyasinti: We rely on the on the grocery stores, like HEB and Kroger’s, but we are an advocate for farmer’s markets. We want to also encourage agricultural literacy and food production literacy and that’s through our community garden programming. These communities may not necessarily have the access to fresh fruits and vegetables and so that’s something we want to help with already established organizations in the community. For example, in one of the communities that we serve they have a fresh produce market collaboration with local gas stations. If we can just be a resource for an aid to spreading that information to the community, then that’s what we’re here to do. More specifically for our classes we can go to the local farmer’s market. We can vote to an HEB or a Kroger’s and that’s where we use it, primarily get our foods to distribute the education classes.

Defender: Give us an example or an overview of what the mobile kitchen looks like.

Anyasinti: It’s an eight-by-24-foot trailer. It’s fully wrapped in the Prairie view, Healthy Houston purple and gold logos on the outside. And then on the inside, we have an industrial size refrigerator. We have stainless steel countertops, three sinks, a convection oven and a gas stove, as well. We have a deep freezer in there. It’s the size of a restaurant kitchen, all compacted into a trailer truck.

Defender: Does the mobile kitchen go to specific target areas in the community and how often?

Anyasinti: When we’re invited by community partners. Say an organization is having a farmer’s market and they want us to come out. We’ll come out and we can bring our mobile kitchen unit. We can give samples off of the unit. We can give different healthy tips and tricks, as well, and healthy habits. Or if we are having any event per se, then we’ll bring the mobile kitchen unit out for our event. So if we’re partnering with a school and we’re doing nutrition education classes, but to further the nutrition education class, we want to bring the mobile kitchen out. So that way they can see us do a live cooking demonstration. If it’s requested, the mobile kitchen will come out.