Houston rapper Travis Scott joined Houston ISD officials on Wednesday to unveil a new campus garden at Young Elementary as part of a new collaborative effort to bring gardens to several HISD campuses across the city.

According to Scott, Cactus Jack Gardens will give students the opportunity to learn about agriculture, gardening, food and nutrition.

“Hopefully, you know, it gives these kids some sort of inspirational thing to do every day, and kind of help them look forward to the future,” Scott said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Scott dedicated the garden to his grandmother, Miss Sealie Terrell, who joined him for ceremony. Within the garden sits Miss Sealie’s Corner, a gazebo dedicated to Scott’s grandmother.

“We grew up not too far from here on Rosehaven. She used to have a garden in her backyard that looked similar to this,” Scott said. “All she did was make flowers for people around the neighborhood and for family and mostly for anyone that asked, so it’s kinda crazy that we’re able to bring this to the elementary school and allow kids to have that same experience.”

Houston Rapper Travis Scott was joined by several HISD students on Nov. 11, 2021 to unveil a new campus garden at Young Elementary.

Scott was greeted with cheers and applause from students before unveiling the new garden. After the ceremony, Scott’s sister, Jordan Webster, read a children’s book about gardening to students sitting under the newly erected gazebo. Afterwards, the students helped Scott plant a tree by the school’s new flower beds.

The HISD Nutrition Services’ Get Growing Houston program teamed up with Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation to install gardens at Alcott, Bastian, Rucker and Wesley elementary schools, Attucks and M.C. Williams middle schools and Washington High School.

Young Elementary School’s principal, Shanica Mitchell, said she was grateful for Scott’s contribution to the school and added that she looked forward to this new educational experience for the students.

“Travis donated seedling kits to the students, so they get to grow things not only at school, but they get to make the connection at home as well,” Mitchell said. “We’re hoping to promote a healthy lifestyle and hands-on learning inside and outside of the classroom.”