College Board is hosting Real Talk: HBCU Edition tonight, October 14, at 6pm. During the event, program coordinators will connect students with admissions representatives from some of the best HBCU’s in the country.

The event will give students an overview of each featured institution and will cover topics such as campus life, financial aid and scholarships, academic programs, and other resources and supports available to students to ensure that they choose the right-fit college.

Real Talk connects Black students and families with representatives from colleges and college access organizations across the country. To date, College Board has hosted six national events, featured 42 higher ed institutions, and engaged more than 45k students, parents and educators. Real Talk is designed to feel informal, authentic and, most of all, real.

High school students are encouraged to join the festivities in order to hear from college access experts about key steps they can take to maximize their year and further their college goals! Although this event will cater to students, parents, educators and community members are encouraged to participate.

To RSVP: CB.ORG/REALTALKHBCU

HBCUs that will be represented during the event include: