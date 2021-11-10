Astroworld tragedy: Whose fault is it?

Laura Onyeneho

It wasn’t long before the whole nation heard the news about the violent “crowd surge” that killed a least eight attendees at Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott’s sold-out Astroworld music festival.

Scott’s signature high-energy chaotic performances encourage fans to partake in crowd surf, form mosh pits and stage dives.

Unfortunately, a large crowd of people quickly pushed forward during a performance leading up to his set.

Some argue that it is the responsibility of the festival organizers to plan and execute a strategy to keep people safe during these types of performances. We can’t overlook the fact that the actions of the attendees at the venue were not mandated by Scott or the organizers but at their own free will.

Even though the rapper took to social media to send his prayers to the lives lost and his commitment to supporting the Houston PD during the investigation, these families aren’t letting Scott off the hook. He has now been served with multiple lawsuits. Drake’s name has been thrown to the mix. Imagine that!

Scott is a beloved icon in the Houston’s hip-hop community which would get anybody excited, but should he take the fall for the tragedy? Who do you think is really at fault?

Megan Thee Stallion creating opportunity for HBCU grads

Megan Thee Stallion, Getty Images, Rich Fury.

There are many things about Meg Thee Stallion that I like, but the one thing that makes me happy is that even though she has an amazing rap career, she went back to school to get her degree from Texas Southern University. Many in this generation are not so accustomed to delayed gratification, especially when it comes to the glitz and glam of the music industry. When you are rich and famous, why do you have to go back to school right?

Megan’s reality after graduation won’t be like many others who face the challenges of landing a job in their career field so she decided to create a solution to provide opportunities for recent graduates to land jobs. She plans to open an assisted living facility for those in the healthcare field. The facility would be a space for HBCU female graduates to get the necessary experience they need to get a leg up in the workforce that often denies young folk for not having “enough experience” after college.

I hope this generation can still understand the value of obtaining a quality education, whether you’re famous or not.

Trump 2024?

Former President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

If you have been paying attention to the news, it looks like former President Donald Trump is moving in a way that may hint that he could be running to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024.

If I were you, I wouldn’t second guess Trump or the way he has been moving lately. He has held rallies in key states, particularly in Iowa in October for his first visit after losing the presidential election last November. He spoke for an hour and a half spewing off a list of campaign-styled promises saying, “We’re going to take America back.”

Trump continues to send out fundraising emails, and stands his ground on the false claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and criticized Biden and his administration for the Afghanistan withdrawal of troops and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he will “probably” wait until after next year’s midterm election to announce whether he will run for president in 2024.

If his announcement is set in stone, be prepared for another wild ride in politics.