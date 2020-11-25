Rodney Ellis blasts court’s decision blocking Medicaid Patients from care at Planned Parenthood Clinics

In response to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate to block Medicaid patients from accessing health care at Planned Parenthood clinics, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis issued the following statement:

“This decision is a heartless attack on the countless Texas women who depend on Planned Parenthood for essential health care services. By blocking Medicaid patients from accessing health care at Planned Parenthood clinics, Governor Abbott’s mandate disproportionately impacts women of color and low-income women who depend on their clinics for low-cost services.

Health care is a right, and we have a moral imperative to ensure that everyone has access to the care that they need. In Harris County and across Texas, we are in a health care crisis—patients across our state are experiencing difficulty getting affordable care. We should not be putting up additional barriers to care during a global pandemic. I stand with Planned Parenthood, with Texas women, and with all of those who need us to expand, not limit access to health care.”