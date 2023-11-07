At least seven people were reported injured following a shooting that broke out at a pasture party in Prairie View late Sunday night, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

All victims sustained gunshot wounds with no known life-threatening injuries after a shooting broke out at a trail ride pasture party that was “being held in conjunction with a Prairie View A&M homecoming party,” the sheriff’s office said.

But a spokesperson for the university said it has no ties to the event at all.

“PVAMU is both saddened and troubled by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Waller County last night,” Candace Johnson, executive director of marketing and communications, said. “Although this was not an official PVAMU homecoming event and was unaffiliated with the University, our campus community is deeply concerned for those injured and all affected by this incident. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.”

Five Life Flight helicopters landed in the parking lot of Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 after 10 p.m. Sunday when the Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of shots fired.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to several calls and emails seeking additional information Monday morning.

An event-goer told KHOU that the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

The Prairie View Homecoming Trail Ride is not an official Prairie View A&M University event, but it was held in about four miles away from the campus. The university celebrated homecoming this weekend. The event on Sunday was approved by the County Judge. The sheriff’s office advised residents Sunday afternoon to “avoid the area on FM 362 to avoid traffic due to people organizing parking in the approved pastures.”

Residents on Facebook said traffic around the event was at a stand-still.