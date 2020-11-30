She’s Happy Hair and the She’s Happy Foundation Thanksgiving Give Back

On November 25 six families in the Houston area will have a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving holiday; thanks to a group of black business owners that collaborated to create memorable moments to make a difference in the community.

During this season of gratitude it is even more important to give back than ever before because so many people have fallen into poverty due to the devastation of Covid-19. Warren Broadnax the CEO of She’s Happy Hair and the She’s Happy Foundation and Tolu Opeloye the CEO of Amazon Health Services wanted to go outside the box this year by making sure this giveback was more than just a Thanksgiving meal.

The goal was to make sure every family was given everything they could possibly need in their household for a fresh start. The companies partnered with Ready Set Furniture to provide the children of each family with bunk beds so they would no longer have to sleep on the floor and dining tables so they would have a place to eat their meals; as well as do homework. Comerica Bank and The Gent Spot also played a major role in the giveback to make sure each family received groceries to fill their kitchens.

Broadnax stated “As Black Business Owners we have the opportunity to make a change in our communities I encourage everyone to think about how they can make an impact in the lives of others. It’s important to make sure that more money is being recycled in the black communities and building up our youth. It truly does take a village”.

