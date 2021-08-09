Houston-based rapper and philanthropist Slim Thug and the national restaurant Checker’s will be giving out backpacks to the community on Tuessday, August 10 beginning at 2pm until supplies run out.

The giveaway will take place at the Checker’s located at 11 Uvalde Raod, Houston, TX 77015.

In late 2019, Slim Thug teamed up with Checker’s to do a host of community events. Through their partnership, they have provided food during the holidays, raised money for The Houston Food Bank and No Kid Hungry Foundation, and provided discounted meals at various events.

Slim Thug has even done commercials for the restaurant.

Slim Thug, BossLife Foundation and Checkers will provide school supplies, backpacks, and discounted meals during their back-to-school drive on August 10. Attendees will get to meet Slim Thug, receive gifts and school supplies while supplies last. For more information, please follow @checkersHouston.