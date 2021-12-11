As Winter Break approaches, the Spring Independent School District Police Department is once again giving back to 30 middle and high school students on Monday, Dec. 13, during its Blue Santa event.

In its second year, Blue Santa provides assistance during the holiday season to disadvantaged students and families in the Spring ISD community. District officers and Spring ISD school counselors select 30 students and their families in advance to spend a few hours on a free shopping spree in Academy Sports + Outdoors. The program is funded entirely by donations from Spring ISD police officers, community sponsors and partners.

“For myself and the entire Spring ISD Police Department team, this is what the holiday season is all about,” said Spring ISD Chief of Police Ken Culbreath. “We started raising funds through individuals and our community partners back in mid-August 2021, and I’m proud to say we have raised the bar this year and added even more donors — bringing our total to $7,600.”

Each student selected in the program will partner up with a Spring ISD police officer to receive $200 towards a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Once the event wraps up, the department will begin working towards additional Dream Makers programs throughout the school year, including a grant-funded Leadership Academy Program through the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA), S.O.A.R. Awards Program, “When I Grow-Up” partnership and Spring ISD Police Literacy Initiative.

The program is one of several initiatives under the police department’s Dream Makers program — a districtwide student leadership and mentoring program designed to encourage and reward students for acts that increase the quality of life on their campuses and within their communities. Through the Dream Makers program, the Spring ISD Police Department supports the positive development of students by improving self-esteem and reducing delinquency.

“We recognize our role to support learning goes beyond the classroom,” Culbreath said. “Hosting Blue Santa allows us to continue to build on our Dream Makers program, which aims to protect the well-being of students and teachers, install next-generation policing strategies, improve crisis and emergency management response, and enhance professional standards and opportunities for officers.”

Special thanks to the Spring ISD Blue Santa Project sponsors: Grace’s Nutrition Market, Allstate Insurance (Larry Lipton), Hyundai Dealership, Bel Furniture, Christian Brothers Automotive (Cliff Mayton), Dealer Trade (Efran Taylor), Maroney Auto Sales, Nexcar Auto Sales, Planet Ford Dealership, Foundation 45 Dealership, Brookside Equipment, and Unity & Love Church.

What: Spring ISD Police Department’s Dream Makers Blue Santa Project

When: 4:30 – 9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Where: Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1461 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX 77373

Who: Spring ISD Police Department, Klein ISD Police Department, Aldine ISD Police Department