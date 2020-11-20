State Sen. Borris Miles’ 15th Annual Turkey Giveaway

State Senator Borris Miles is gearing up to host his 15th Annual Turkey Giveaway, Saturday, November 21. In light of COVID-19, this year’s event will be a drive-thru. Miles’ staff will be giving away turkeys, masks and more and ask that all participants please observe all social distancing mandates and guidelines, including wearing masks.

The event will begin at 12pm at the Deluxe Theatre (3300 Lyons Avenue, 77020), followed by 2pm at Margaret Jenkins Park (10700 Rosehaven, 77051), then closing at 4pm at Sunnyside Park (3502 Bellfort, 77051). There will be limited quantities of food at each location. Participants are asked to please wear masks and line up in cars to receive the turkeys, masks and more.

Sen. Miles’ office was helped tremendously by Garcia Hamilton & Associates and A-Rocket Moving & Storage in making the event possible.