A “Stop the Gun Violence” mural has been unveiled at Worthing Early College High School in Sunnyside in hopes of making the area safer.

“The mural is one of the latest efforts by county and community leaders to help make the area safer. Our kids are the ones who pay the price for inaction on gun violence. But they’re also the ones leading the movement for change,” said Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who commissioned the mural.

Ellis, a graduate of Worthing, said they wanted to hear from children whose lives had been touched by violence.

“Young people are marching for their lives and demanding an end to gun violence our youth deserves safe school, thriving community and a future free of gun violence,” he said.

The mural was painted by Houston artist Bimbo Adenugba, who worked with students to write the words pictured. The piece calls for a ban on high-caliber weapons and a focus on safety when it comes to guns.