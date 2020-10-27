Suspect in Sienna fatal shooting turns himself in

A man being sought in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting in Sienna has turned himself in to authorities.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said Matthew Reshon Jacobs, 32, surrendered to authorities at the Missouri City Police Department.

“He was actually driven there by some individuals,” Nehls said. “They must’ve, obviously, known who he was or (be) close friends of his.”

Jacobs is accused of gunning down his ex-wife’s new boyfriend outside a home in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane and then fleeing the scene. Authorities searched for Jacobs for a few hours before he turned himself in.



Man wanted in fatal shooting of his ex-wife’s new boyfriend in Sienna turns himself in

Default Mono Sans Mono Serif Sans Serif Comic Fancy Small CapsDefault X-Small Small Medium Large X-Large XX-LargeDefault Outline Dark Outline Light Outline Dark Bold Outline Light Bold Shadow Dark Shadow Light Shadow Dark Bold Shadow Light BoldDefault Black Silver Gray White Maroon Red Purple Fuchsia Green Lime Olive Yellow Navy Blue Teal Aqua OrangeDefault 100% 75% 50% 25% 0%Default Black Silver Gray White Maroon Red Purple Fuchsia Green Lime Olive Yellow Navy Blue Teal Aqua OrangeDefault 100% 75% 50% 25% 0%

SIENNA, Texas – A man being sought in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting in Sienna has turned himself in to authorities.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said Matthew Reshon Jacobs, 32, surrendered to authorities at the Missouri City Police Department.https://c2939c101eab1ac5be7f7a346fbad84b.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

“He was actually driven there by some individuals,” Nehls said. “They must’ve, obviously, known who he was or (be) close friends of his.”

Jacobs is accused of gunning down his ex-wife’s new boyfriend outside a home in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane and then fleeing the scene. Authorities searched for Jacobs for a few hours before he turned himself in.Default Mono Sans Mono Serif Sans Serif Comic Fancy Small CapsDefault X-Small Small Medium Large X-Large XX-LargeDefault Outline Dark Outline Light Outline Dark Bold Outline Light Bold Shadow Dark Shadow Light Shadow Dark Bold Shadow Light BoldDefault Black Silver Gray White Maroon Red Purple Fuchsia Green Lime Olive Yellow Navy Blue Teal Aqua OrangeDefault 100% 75% 50% 25% 0%Default Black Silver Gray White Maroon Red Purple Fuchsia Green Lime Olive Yellow Navy Blue Teal Aqua OrangeDefault 100% 75% 50% 25% 0%

Nehls said Jacobs followed his ex-wife and her new boyfriend into the neighborhood and then an argument began. Nehls said surveillance video showed the fatal shooting, which he described as an “execution.”

Deputies have identified the victim as 28-year-old Martez Hurt. Friends said he was a father, clothing line owner and music artist with aspirations of going to law school.https://c2939c101eab1ac5be7f7a346fbad84b.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

“I was hoping this was a real sick Halloween joke,” said the friend who goes by Del. “This took me over the top with this one.”

Close friend Ronald Vauzhns said he saw Hurt and his girlfriend hours before the deadly shooting. Vauzhns said he recalled stories Hurt shared about the friction he had with Jacobs.

“He told me they had a fist fight … a couple months ago outside at a Target off of highway in the parking lot,” he said. “The next morning the ex-husband was waiting inside of the vehicle with a gun. Was waiting with a gun because he had the keys to get in the vehicle and he knew

where the vehicle was through the GPS tracking device.”

Nehls said his office had received prior domestic-related calls pertaining to Jacobs and his ex-wife. The two have children together.

Deputies said Jacobs is in the Fort Bend County Jail.

Jacobs has been charged with murder, Nehls said.