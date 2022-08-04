The countdown until the first day of school for students across Texas is around the corner, and August is usually a good time for parents to save money and cut costs during back-to-school shopping.

The state’s annual tax-free weekend begins Friday-Sunday Aug. 5-7 and families can save about $8 on every $100 they spend in stores because state law exempts sales tax on items priced below that amount.

According to the Texas comptroller’s office, shoppers will save about $112 million in state and local taxes.

What will be tax free?

School supplies

Clothes, shoes

Diapers

Face masks

There is a list of qualifying and non-qualifying items on the state’s comptroller website. Take note that “T” means taxable and “E” means “Exempt” for items that you won’t have to pay taxes on.

Items that do not qualify during this time include:

Items sold for $100 or more

Computers

Textbooks

Jewelry and accessories

Items used to repair clothing

Clothing subscription boxes

If you are aren’t an in-person shopper and prefer to shop online, online sales also apply to the tax-free weekend. Purchases must be made between Aug. 5-7th only.