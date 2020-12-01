Texas Bankers Foundation commits $100,000 to TSU banking program

The Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association, has committed $100,000 over three years to the Future Bankers Leadership Program at Texas Southern University, Jesse H. Jones School of Business, which will prepare students for careers in the field of banking. The all-new banking program will launch in the Fall of 2021.

“The Texas Bankers Foundation is honored to support the TSU Future Bankers Leadership program,” said Lizzie Williams, chair of the Texas Bankers Foundation Board of Directors. “This endeavor will no doubt provide strength, stability and diversity in the banking industry for years to come.”

The Texas Bankers Foundation’s commitment endeavors to help TSU build the nation’s premier banking program at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). In addition to the Foundation’s support, individual Texas banks are stepping up to support the program.

“As a board member of TBA and CEO of Allegiance Bank, I am extremely proud of the financial contribution that our bank and the TBA Foundation are making to support this initiative,” said Ray Vitulli of Allegiance Bank. “The benefits of this program to Texas community banking and the business community will without a doubt continue to help build strong banks and stronger communities. Most importantly, the TSU program will have a meaningful impact on attracting and developing future leaders in the banking industry.”

Jesse H. Jones School of Business at TSU will offer a commercial banking program designed to develop its diverse population of students into banking professionals with financial and technical skills. The program will educate and prepare students to become commercial bankers and aim to deliver a pipeline of students from underserved minority communities with the necessary skills to add value to the banking industry.

“The Jesse H. Jones School of Business is appreciative for this very generous and transformative gift from the Texas Bankers Foundation,” said Dr. David Yen, dean of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business. “With the rapid advancement of FINTECH, this opportunity to work with the Texas Bankers Association to develop a state-of-the-art banking program that will diversify the workforce and create a significant impact in metropolitan Houston and Texas state is tremendous.”

The Texas Bankers Foundation is devoted to ensuring the future of the industry by growing and supporting the banking programs at Texas colleges and universities, as well as promoting a diverse workforce amongst Texas Banks, their employees and the communities in which they serve. The Texas Bankers Association, along with its charitable arm, have committed hundreds of thousands of dollars to building the next generation of bankers to ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace, at all levels of the banking industry, for years to come.

For more information about the Texas Bankers Foundation, visit www.texasbankers.com.