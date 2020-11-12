Texas Black businesses featured in Facebook #BuyBlack Friday gift guide

A Houston-based business is one of three Texas small businesses featured in Facebook’s #BuyBlack Friday Campaign. The campaign seeks to redirect the energy of Black Friday to encourage consumers to #BuyBlack and support Black-owned businesses throughout the entire holiday season.

As part of this campaign, Facebook is highlighting Black-owned business owners through The Facebook #BuyBlack Friday Gift Guide, a curation of products from 60 US Black-owned businesses across categories from beauty to home and fashion. The gift guide is curated in partnership with the US Black Chamber, can be found in the Lift Black Voices Hub on the FB App, and is available at about.fb.com/giftguide.

Texas small businesses featured in the guide include Africa On My Back, Ejona and Bel Nouvo Beauty:

For Shannette Prince, founder of Houston-based Africa On My Back, this is a great opportunity to get more exposure for their products and holiday gift boxes. Founded in 2016, Africa On My Back is a socially conscious fashion brand that sells unique African-print backpacks, bags, and accessories handmade by artisans in Ghana, West Africa. Their social impact mission is to provide study abroad opportunities for Brilliant Black Boys, an initiative that seeks to empower African-American young men through international study abroad opportunities. The Brilliant Black Boys nonprofit was created by Shanette in response to the Trayvon Martin tragedy.

Pairing her love for travel and need for high quality sleepwear that marched her changing style, Adejoke Jagunna created Ejona, a modern sleepwear brand designed specifically for women. Ejona’s sleepwear features 100% silk charmeuse that is soft to the touch and machine washable. Adejoke is a champion for female empowerment and avid supporter of small businesses and hopes the guide will help people find her brand and support fellow Black small businesses, especially as they face hardships due to COVID.