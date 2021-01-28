BY: TIARA WOODARD

This early into the 87th legislative session, many uncertainties remain as local Black lawmakers try to address public education demands underscored by COVID-19 and ongoing fights against racial injustice.

The Defender spoke with Rep. Alma Allen and Rep. Harold Dutton during the session’s quiet times about what the two Black legislative incumbents are doing this session to tackle challenges in local public education.

Rep. Alma Allen

Texas lawmakers made history during the 86th legislative session with House Bill 3, which boosted public education funding and dropped property taxes statewide.

Rep. Alma Allen

The House’s base budget this session released Thursday [RTB1] made funding HB 3 a priority, but Allen said she wants to ensure the money remains. She said she plans on filing a bill that would raise HB 3’s funding to cover early childhood education for parents that don’t qualify.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of pressure for parents to look out for the technology that’s going to be coming down (because of COVID-19),” Allen said. “We’re really trying to hold the line with HB 3.”

Because of COVID-19, Allen said she also plans on introducing legislation to raise teacher pay and widen technology access for underserved students.

“Whatever (parents) need so their children can survive this pandemic that we’re in,” Allen said.

Other legislation in the works from Allen’s office includes requiring the teaching of Black and Hispanic history in schools statewide.

Rep. Harold Dutton

While pushing to maintain HB 3’s historic gains, Dutton said he wants to use this session to finally address educational disparities that existed well before the pandemic.

Rep. Harold Dutton

“One of the things we’ve done to improve public education has always been to raise the ceiling,” Dutton said. “We’ve never really tried to raise the floor.”

“Raising the ceiling” has only kept equitable education further from underserved children’s reach, he said.

Despite the extra demands brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dutton — like many lawmakers — anticipates less policy filed and making its way to the governor’s desk this year. Typically, between 6,000 and 7,000 bills are filed during each legislative session. Dutton said he expects a fraction of that in 2021.

“Anything that involves a group of people coming together simply acts as a super spreader for this pandemic we’re in,” Dutton said. “We’re going to be looking at having a lot less achievement in terms of the kind of effect we generally have on the state of Texas.”

Visit DefenderNetwork.com to get a complete look at some of the public education legislation already filed by Black Houston lawmakers this session.