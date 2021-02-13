The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is launching the Texas Rent Relief Program. According to correspondence sent out by State Senator Borris Miles, “This program is designed for the residents of Texas who have been unable to keep up with their rent and/or utilities due to unemployment, COVID-19, or other financial stressors.”

To see if you qualify for this program, please visit TexasRentRelief.com and view the “Do I Qualify” portion of the page.

Applications open Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Those who wish to apply should call 1-833-989-7368 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or submit an application online at TexasRentRelief.com.

“This is a first come, first serve program that will end when all funding has been distributed,” said Miles in an email correspondence. “We know this past year has been difficult for many Texans and we hope you’re able to receive the necessary benefits you deserve.”