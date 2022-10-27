Texas historical marker designated for Dr. Thomas Freeman

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, long-time Texas Southern University debate coach, as a significant part of Texas history by awarding an Official Texas Historical Marker in his name. The designation honors his legacy as an important and educational part of local and national history.

Dr. Thomas Freeman

In his 100-year life, Dr. Freeman directly influenced the lives of thousands of people including former students Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. He also left an indelible mark on the Houston community, the state of Texas and the nation.

A marker unveiling ceremony to commemorate Dr. Freeman and his contributions will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. under the Sigma Pi Alpha Healing Tree in the Carroll Harris Simms Plaza on the TSU campus. The TSU Debate Team and the Harris County Historical Commission welcomes the public to witness this exciting, historical event.

“The Official Texas Historical Marker program helps bring attention to community treasures and the importance of their preservation,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the THC. “Awareness and education are among the best ways to guarantee the preservation of our state’s history. This designation is a tool that will increase public awareness of important cultural resources,” Wolfe said.

This will be the fourth such marker to be located on the TSU campus, with the others located in front of Hannah Hall (honoring the murals found in Hannah Hall and other places on campus), in front of the John T. Biggers Art Center (honoring longtime TSU art faculty member John T. Biggers), and in front of the School of Public Affairs (honoring Barbara Jordan). The Texas Historical Commission is the state agency for historic preservation. The agency administers a variety of programs to preserve the archeological, historical and cultural resources of Texas.