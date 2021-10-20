As the Texas Legislature adjourned, and special sessions finally come to an end, Texas Southern University experienced a much-needed win.

The Texas House and Senate sent Senate Bill 52 to the Governor’s desk, a heavily negotiated statewide funding bill for construction projects for Texas’ public universities. The result? TSU will receive $95.2 million dollars for capital improvement projects.

“This is exactly the type of legislation that I wanted to work on when I moved from the committee overseeing our natural gas and oil industries, the Senate Natural Resources Committee, to the Higher Education Committee,” said State Senator Borris Miles. “I asked to be on the Higher Education so I could fight for our district and our community, I got on the committee to fight for TSU.”

Miles says the $95.2 million does not cover all of Texas Southern’s actual needs, but it is a start and an acknowledgment by the legislature that investing in TSU is smart money.

“Investing in our community, our kids, and higher education, is investing in our future,” he added.

The money in SB 52 will allow:

$40 million in much needed building renovations and improvements around campus where pipes can’t hold pressure, electrical circuits are prone to explode and classrooms flood every time it rains.

$22.8 million for the complete renovation of the Nabrit Science Building where less than half of the building is currently used because of health and safety issues.

$30 million for the Cuney Homes Health and Wellness Center which will provide much needed health care services in the community while providing incredible learning experiences to TSU students.

$2.4 million to improve signage and lighting around the university to help the people better navigate the campus and improve campus security.

“I am proud of this bill, and this is only the beginning. I look forward to coming home to Houston and watching these dollars go to work and improve TSU,” said Miles.