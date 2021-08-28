There have been 20,256 reported cases among students across the state since the school year began.

Even as some Texas schools hadn’t yet started the school year, the number of positive COVID-19 student cases statewide reported last week surpassed the peak seen any time last year, state data released Friday shows.

Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, there were 14,033 positive cases reported among students across the state, 34% more than the week with the most student cases reported last school year, the Department of State Health Services data shows. Last week’s totals also represent a 182% increase from the week ending Aug. 15, though fewer students were in school then.

There have been 20,256 reported cases among students since the state agency started tracking data on Aug. 2 for this school year. That’s less than 0.4% of the 5.3 million students enrolled in the state as of January. Districts with the highest rates of cases include Midland, Humble, Conroe, Corpus Christi and New Caney, all of which reported more than 10 new cases per 1,000 students, based on January enrollment numbers.