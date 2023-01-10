The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7.

The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four major areas: Introduction to Texas Government, Introduction to American Government, Introduction to the American Criminal Justice System, and Introduction to International Relations. Each course will be taught by a faculty member in BJ-ML SOPA.

Course Schedule:

Introduction to Texas Government (January 7-28)

Introduction to American Government (February 4-25)

Introduction to the American Criminal Justice System (March 4-25)

Introduction to International Relations (May 6-June 3)

Each course will have a duration of four weeks. The courses will be held once a week on Saturdays (10 a.m.-12 noon).

Participation: Participation in the “Inaugural Mini-Courses” is open to community leaders and residents of the Metro Houston Area. Registration is required. To complete the necessary form, email Mr. James Joseph, Consultant for Community Engagement and Outreach, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs: james.joseph@tsu.edu.

Instructional Mode: Each mini-course will be offered in the face to face instructional mode.

Certificate: Each participant will receive a Certificate at the end of each mini-course.

Cost: All courses are FREE!