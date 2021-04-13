Students at a North Texas school were disciplined after setting up a slave auction on social media in which they pretended to sell their Black classmates.

The Aledo Independent School District investigated complaints of cyberbullying and harassment at Daniel Ninth Grade Campus in Parker County, Texas. According to a report by The Dallas Star-Telegram, the district also engaged local law enforcement.

The news report notes that students set up a Snapchat group with several names including “Slave Trade” and another that included a racial slur. Students then commented how much they would spend on their peers, ranging from $1 to $100.

The students’ discipline was not specified.

Activist Tony Crawford with Parker County Progressive called the situation “another in a long line of incidents that are swept under the rug.”

-TheGrio.com