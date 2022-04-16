The Houston Latin Fest celebrates 9 years of bringing Houstonians a growing event that celebrates Latin culture.

It is a family-oriented Latin music festival that provides the surrounding Latin communities in Houston a place to gather with family and friends to listen and dance to live Latin music, connect with other fans in an open social space, and celebrate their Latin heritage.

Not focusing on one singular country, ‘El Festival de Todos Los Latinos’ (the festival for all Latin people) brings a fantastic day of music, dance, food, and family activities in Midtown Houston.

The mission of preserving and advancing Latin culture for years to come remains at the heart of the event as it continues to bring people, not only from Latin culture but of all backgrounds together.



Event Details:

Sunday, April 24, 2022

From: 1:00pm to 10:00pm

Free Admission with courtesy tickets (check website)

Pre-sale and door: $10 (children under 12 enter for free)



Location:

Midtown Park

2811 Travis St

Houston, TX 77006