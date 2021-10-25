The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) announces finalists for its coveted Pinnacle and Upstart Awards, honoring excellence among African American small business owners in Houston. The virtual announcement may be viewed on the GHBCs YouTube, FaceBook and Instagram platforms on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Each year, ten companies are named as finalists for the Pinnacle Award, and five are selected to receive the honor. For the Upstart Award, there are five finalists and one winner. The GHBC Pinnacle Award recognizes leading African-American entrepreneurs for their success in business and their positive impact on the communities and industries they serve.

This year’s theme is Excellence Has Arrived: Black Businesses Take the Lead, and winners of each award will be announced at the 27th Annual Pinnacle Awards on Oct. 23, 2021, at 7 p.m. on the Chamber’s social media platforms and on Quest Texas Channel 55, which is KTBU on your local broadcast provider. The Pinnacle Awards and Upstart Award Finalists are as follows:

Pinnacle Award finalists include Camellia Alise, Carey Business Solutions, Park Street Homes, Fresh Tech Solutionz, Optimize Health, Sisters & Moore, Coach Cam, Deanna Michel, Rowe Docs, and The Sports & Wellness Doc.

Upstart Award finalists include Grand Park Square, Bayou City Foot & Ankle, Pinch-Dash-Done, Busy Bee Mobile Health Clinic, and NCMPRBL Watches.

In addition to these prestigious honors, the GHBC will bestow several other Community Awards to accomplished businesses and entrepreneurs including:

· Legends Award – Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University

· Excellence Award – Helen Stagg, President & CEO, Change Happens, Inc.

· Larry V. Green Advocate of the Year Award – Jerome Love, President & CEO, Texas Black Expo

· Mickey Leland Public Leadership Award – Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk

· Endurance Award – KTSU-FM

· Youth Entrepreneur Award – Lauren Ashley Alexander, 2BooG Beauty

The event co-chairs are Jemila Winsey and Dale Lockett. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson and Gerald Smith ofSmith Graham Investment Advisors are this year’s honorary co-chairs.

For more information, visit GHBCC.com/pinnacle or call (713) 660-8299.