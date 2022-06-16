The Plant Project, the first Black woman-owned plant shop in Texas, is inviting the community to a Juneteenth Celebration, rich with history, heritage, and plenty of plants on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 11am-4pm, at their Montrose plant boutique in Houston!

The Juneteenth Celebration at The Plant Project, located at 2031 Buffalo Terrace, is a free, family-friendly event focused on sharing the important cultural history of June 19th and ways to create a greener tomorrow with Plant Tips, Self-Care Tips, 20% Off Plants and Complimentary Botanical Beverages!

The Plant Project plant shop was founded by Bree Iman Clark in the Montrose area of Houston in August 2021, roughly one year after founding the first Black woman-owned plant shop in Uptown Dallas in an area known as Freedman’s Town, that was once a settlement of former slaves after the Civil War. Always bothered by the lack of diversity in the plant world, Clarke created The Plant Project to share the history, joy, and healthy benefits of plants and cultivate a more inclusive community where people of color and all cultural backgrounds would have a place to learn, grow and feel like they belonged.

The Plant Project Angelica Marie Photography

“I wanted to create a place where everyone, regardless of their skin color, could experience plant joy and what it is to cultivate with your hands and your heart,” Clarke said. “Juneteenth is an especially important celebration for us. Not only for the historical significance of what this day represents, but as a legacy and celebration of our ancestors. Black women, Hispanic women, Asian women — we work with plants. For so long, we worked with soil, we worked with dirt, we worked in the fields. Our parents and our ancestors were the pioneers of the horticulture and agricultural world, and we can’t wait to share that journey and all we’ve learned about today’s plants with the community on June 19th!”

Clarke, who has earned a place in history herself with The Plant Project, now owns three The Plant Project shops in Houston and Dallas and an inclusive lifestyle brand, called The Iman Project, which focuses nourishing relationships and building a diverse community through style and design workshops.

The Plant Project, A Place Where Community and Plants Grow, is a beautifully curated plant shop that brings self-care, inclusion, and a love of plants together in a welcoming environment! Clarke offers expert advice on plant selection and care, nationwide shipping, local pick-up and delivery, and a variety of hands-on and how-to workshops on everything from repotting and flower arranging to diversity and self-care. She also regularly hosts Plant Pop-Ups in the community and Farmers Market events to bring fresh, healthy food options to urban areas and showcase the efforts and products of local farmers, ranchers and artisans.

People of all ages are welcome at the free Juneteenth Celebration this Sunday and parents and kids who attend are welcome to leave their car parked at The Plant Project and walk right across the street to Buffalo Bayou Park, one of the country’s great urban green spaces, for a picnic in the Barbara Fish Daniel Playground Picnic Pavilion or other activities in the park!

The Plant Project Houston shop, located at 2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose, is open Tuesday – Friday, 12pm-6:30pm, Saturdays from 10am-5pm, and Sundays from 11am-4pm.