Mayor’s 11th Annual Back to School Fest

Mayor Sylvester Turner will host his signature annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest presented by Shell this Saturday in partnership with Shell, the Houston Food Bank and Harris County Public Health.



In addition to distributing 25,000 backpacks with school supplies, attendees will also receive face masks and boxes of food with produce, dry goods and frozen protein provided by the Houston Food Bank.



In a joint effort to get more families and children over the age of 12 vaccinated, the City of Houston is partnering with Harris County Public Health to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.



The Mayor will host a brief news conference and will be joined by: Christina Jones, Vice President, HR Diversity & Inclusion and Employee Relations, Shell Oil CompanyBrian Greene, President and CEO, Houston Food BankKatharine Mohn, VP Marketing and Communications, Jetco DeliveryDr. Renu Khator, President, University of HoustonMillard House II, Superintendent, Houston Independent School District

WHEN:Saturday, August 14, 2021

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., or while supplies last

WHERE: Public entrance: NRG Yellow Lot entrance

Gate 16 off South Main Street

EVENT SPONSORS & SUPPORTERS

Presenting Sponsor: Shell Oil Company; Community Partner: Houston Food Bank; Host & Sponsor: NRG Park; Sponsors: Bank of America; CenterPoint Energy; Internet Essentials from Comcast; Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Houston Community College; Legacy Community Health; Delta Dental; AAA Texas; Enterprise; Jetco Delivery; University of Houston; Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers; Texas Barber College; Staples; Crimestoppers of Houston; McDonald’s Houston; Southwest



The Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest Presented by Shell is an initiative of the Department of Neighborhoods in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

