When discussing the topic of youth civic engagement and politics, it can be complex and promising. Not only are young people seen as apathetic and politically disengaged, but they are also at the forefront of massive political movements.

Historically, young people haven’t felt their voices mattered in the political realm, which is connected to their distrust of the traditional institutions of governance. How can elected officials and young people work together to be the change they are fighting to see in their communities? How can young people feel included and uplifted in the political process?

That is the connection the Texas Legislative Internship Program has cultivated for over 30 years. In 1990, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis launched one of the country’s most successful legislative internship programs.

TLIP provides undergraduate and graduate students attending Texas colleges and universities opportunities to serve as interns in the Texas Legislature, state agencies, and local government. It includes practical training, academic study, and research for students dedicated to public service and the political process.

Commissioner Ellis’ first mentor was the late Congressman Mickey Leland when he became Leland’s chief of staff. Leland was the inspiration behind the creation of TLIP.

“After the passing of Congressman Leland, Commissioner Ellis constantly tried to do things to carry the legacy of community service forward and develop our future leaders,” said Erica Lee Carter, internship manager at TLIP. “The commissioner also realized there were almost no paid internship opportunities, leaving interning to those with more wealth and fewer people of color. So, he actively recruited at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), made sure it was paid, and created an immersive experience for students to come to Austin.”

So far, nearly 800 students have completed the program and have been successful. This year, 40 interns are participating in TLIP. Thirty-seven students work in Austin, one in Houston for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, and one at the Innocence Project in New York. Out of the 40 students, 23 are from HBCUs.

Some distinguished TLIP alumni include state Rep. Ron Reynolds, City Councilmember Edward Pollard and state Rep. Ana Hernandez, among several members of Houston City Council and judges.

John Guess IV is a Houston Senior Finance and Portfolio Analyst and a TLIP alum who interned for Mayor Sylvester Turner when he was a state representative. During Guess’s internship, he was a “part of appropriations committees, shadowed him in his decision-making and helped write bills” that never made it out of committee. Nonetheless, Guess was grateful to understand the inner workings of how legislation is passed.

“We are starting to see young folks getting involved in the political arena like Dexter McCoy in Fort Bend Country, Shannan Nobles running for controller, Chris Hollands and Amanda Edwards who are stepping up to the plate,” Guess said. “Now, the more senior representatives in office have to start thinking about their succession plan and what they intend to have in place so that their legacy continues.”

Guess says some young people believe that seasoned elected officials want to maintain power and that the solution to the disconnect is through intentional conversations.

“I want to encourage young people not to quit. Don’t let national politics keep you from being active locally, he said. “You don’t have to run for office to make an impact; TLIP taught me that there are many ways as a constituent to be involved in conversations that shape legislation.”

Tony Black is a policy analysis intern with The Innocence Project. He is a second-year student at Southern University Law Center. After serving five years of active duty in the military, he decided to transition into another phase of public service and apply to TLIP to get an introductory lesson on politics and legislation.

“This has been a very eye-opening experience for me. I do legal research on hot-button state and local legislation, like forensic genetic genealogy and how it can be used to promote wrongful convictions of innocent people in the prison system,” Black explained. “You actually see what it takes to push out certain bills. Some people get upset because of how slow government works, but TLIP has changed my perspective on the inner workings.”

Tasha Dennis, a rising 3L student at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law and TLIP intern for Rep. Senfronia Thompson, agrees with Black. Before attending law school, she worked in the nonprofit space doing advocacy work. Now that she is on the political side, Dennis is learning how bills are drafted and how members interact with concerned constituents.

“The biggest challenge is seeing good bills die. Seeing things that seem like common sense … like gun control, education funding, and mental health resources,” she said. “It’s frustrating when things don’t work out…but I think Houston is a good focal point for our national perspective on what it means for millennials to be more present and visible concerning these issues.”

