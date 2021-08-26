Chase Bank is hoping to further break down the racial wealth gap and drive an inclusive economic recovery, with a Community Economic Summit featuring rapper/entrepreneur, Master P, at the Deluxe Theater in Houston on Thursday August 26.

The full day of events will include panel discussions about advancing racial equity, breaking structural barriers to wealth and building generational wealth. Smaller breakout sessions throughout the day will provide business coaching, strategies for access to capital and assistance to first-time homebuyers, including programs that may offer up to $5,000 in housing assistance from Chase.

The Houston event is part of Chase’s recently announced $30 billion commitment to advance racial equity and bring more economic opportunity to diverse and underserved communities

“We know that financial education is a key driver in closing the racial wealth gap,” said Kimberly Evans, Vice President and Community Manager for Chase in Houston. “We want to help people build a strong financial foundation so they can thrive and build wealth.”

“We are asking the underserved community to come to the table so we can commune and plan together to empower the culture,” said Percy “Master P” Miller. “Now is the time to focus on the creation, maintenance, and passage of Black and Brown wealth. Giving our culture the information and education is how we build economic empowerment.”

Chase is working with partners from the community to give shape and greater substance to the discussions.

“Our vision is a community where all Black people and other marginalized communities are clearly at parity with America’s promise of opportunity, equality, and justice,” said Eric M. Goodie, Area Vice President for the Houston Area Urban League. “Partnering in Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways and Advancing Black Entrepreneurs initiatives provides resources that allow us to help advance career pathways through educational services and skills training, improve financial health and help build generational wealth, and help Black business owners grow and scale their businesses by providing technical assistance and access to capital.”

Panel Offerings

These discussions are open to the public and will take a deep dive into the issues and structural barriers in the U.S. that have created profound racial inequalities. Panelists will discuss solutions proposed through public and private efforts to:

promote and expand affordable housing and homeownership grow Black and LatinX businesses improve financial health and access to banking in Black and LatinX communities accelerate investment into workforce development.

The program will kick off at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

Percy “Master P” Miller is an entrepreneurial businessman, philanthropist, music mogul, producer and entertainer. He is the founder of No Limit Records selling over 100 million units worldwide independently. Miller is Founder and CEO of P. Miller Enterprises, establishing himself as a savvy businessman with a range of investments and interests beyond music.

The summit site offers plenty of free parking.

For more information about the summit email Community Manager at Kimberly.Evans@chase.com. All attendees are strongly suggested to wear masks and vaccinations are encouraged.

Register at https://jpmc.surveymonkey.com/r/HOU2021