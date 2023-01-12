100 Black Men Metropolitan Houston Chapter (BMOH) is collaborating with the African American Health Coalition for the State of African American Health Town Hall and Health Fair, the organization’s inaugural healthcare event in the month of January. The event takes place today, Jan. 12 at the Hardy Community Center (11901 W. Hardy Rd., Houston, Texas). The event registration and health fair will start at 4:30 p.m. and the town hall will run from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The State of African American Health Town Hall is focused on bringing a conversation about the health and wellness of Black patients, families and the community at large. The specific goal of the event is to increase participants’ knowledge and awareness of racism as a public health crisis while analyzing the different types of healthcare disparities that specifically affect African American patients.

“We acknowledge that issues regarding discrimination are not new, and equity is long overdue,” stated a BMOH press release. “African Americans have a higher rate of chronic medical illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and certain types of cancers. This is often from a long-standing history of inequality which has had negative effects on social determinants of health such as access to healthy food, home and working conditions and income.”

With that in mind, the target audience for the State of the African American Health Town Hall and Health Fair is physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, behavioral health therapists, care coordinators, primary care physician staff members, social workers and the Greater Houston community at large.

“We look forward to sharing insight through our expert panels and also hearing your feedback as you participate in this much-needed discussion around health disparities that affect individuals of color,” said the BMOH release.

Media personality Kendrick Thomas will moderate the panel, which will begin with a presentation from Barbie Robinson, Harris County Public Health. Panelists include Dr. Lorna McNeill, UT MD Anderson Health Disparities and Research; Dr. Teriya Richmond, Your Total Health Clinic and Day Spa; Dr. Olasimbo Chiadika, UT Cardiovascular Medicine; Sergeant Donnie Williams, HCSO Community Problem-Oriented Police Unit as well as other special guests to be announced.

Event attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in live Q&A sessions with the panelist after the event as well as photo opportunities.