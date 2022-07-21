Houston Rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth hosts the highly anticipated Trae Day Weekend.

From July 21-24, the weekend will be filled with family friendly events and opportunities to give back to the community in good old Trae Tha Truth fashion.

This free event includes celebrity appearances by Jodie Sweetin who played the character Stephanie Tanner from the popular ‘90s sitcom Full House, Reverend Jesse Jackson, the original Ninja Turtles, Comedian Jess Hilarious, Rapper Young Joc, and many others.

Whether you are interested in watching the Trae Tha Truth Unplugged Concert with Live Band at the Bayou Music Center, or giving away free ice cream to the homeless at Corner of Chartres and Congress, or even hyping up your favorite team during the Celebrity Kick Ball Game at Rice University Practice Bubble, there is something out there for everybody.

One of the highlights of the weekend will be the announcement of two families who will receive a new car as part of Trae Day Family Funday on July 23 at Aveva Stadium from 3 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit Trae Tha Truth’s site at angelbynature.com.