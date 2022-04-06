A woman who police said was robbed by an armed man in front of her home in southwest Houston has been helped by rapper Trae Tha Truth.

The rapper took to Instagram recently to express his disapproval after seeing the robbery on video. Hours later, Trae posted a picture with the victim on his IG page and said in the caption, “I Made It To Her.”

“I Made Sure She know That Real Ones Don’t Stand By Or Approve What Happen To Her…. And Also Blessed Her,” the rapper wrote.

The aggravated robbery was reported on March 26 around 7:35 a.m. in the 4300 block of Boynton Drive.

Video shows the woman walking to her front door when a black four-door sedan suddenly stopped in front of her house. A man can be seen hopping out of the passenger seat of the vehicle, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, and running up to her while holding a handgun. The woman threw her items at the suspect as he demanded money.

Police said the suspect searched the woman’s pockets before he picked up her purse, ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

“I haven’t had no sleep,” said Tonya Robertson, the victim. “I haven’t been to work.”

She said she has never seen the suspect before but has a message for him.

“I hate that you done this to me because I don’t harm nobody,” Robertson said. “I’m not a violent person and I just want justice.”

HPD released surveillance video in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477. See the video at www.DefenderNetwork.com.