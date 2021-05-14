Dick Clark Productions and NBC today announced that Houston-based rapper, philanthropist and social activist Trae Tha Truth will be the second recipient of the annual Billboard Change Maker Award at the “2021 Billboard Music Awards” (BBMAs). Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The Billboard Change Maker Award honors the artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music, celebrity and community. They are socially conscious, politically aware, active in their community and charitable with time, money and/or influence to improve the lives of others.

Trae joins previous recipient, rapper Killer Mike, who received the first ever Billboard Change Maker Award in 2020.

Honoree Highlights:

Trae led the Houston march for justice on behalf of long-time friend George Floyd after his untimely murder in Minneapolis.

Trae was one of a handful of celebrity activists arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during protest efforts demanding the Kentucky Attorney General charge the police officers responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Hometown Hero in Houston, Trae founded Relief Gang in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey, a program offering direct relief to families in need during natural disasters and other unexpected detriments. Since forming, the group has rendered aid to people in Louisiana, Puerto Rico and other areas affected by natural disasters. Trae’s Angel By Nature 501c3 nonprofit has been instrumental in providing assistance to those who need it most. Since 2009, they have donated $1.5 million worth of basic living supplies to more than 20,000 individuals and 7,500 families in need.

‘Trae Day’ was established in the city of Houston by Mayor Bill White on July 22, 2008, in recognition of Trae’s philanthropic and social justice work. ‘Trae Day’ is a celebratory event that provides local children with face-to-face celebrity interaction, concerts, health screenings, and school supplies, most of which they would not otherwise have access to.

Charitable Partnership:

In an effort to support the incredible work Trae does through his Angel By Nature non-profit, the BBMAs is excited to partner with him to offer the first-ever official award show non-fungible token (NFT).

Beginning BBMAs weekend, fans, as well as the general public, will be able to purchase various Trae Tha Truth Change Maker Award NFTs via Bitski for a limited time with proceeds donated to Angel by Nature.

More information can be found at bitski.com/bbmas

“Trae exemplifies what it means to be the change you want to see,” said Billboard Music Awards Consulting Producer and Vibe Magazine Editor-In-Chief Datwon Thomas. “He is always in a city near you, helping those in need after natural disasters, fighting for justice after tragic events and giving supplies to families to make it to another day. His name, ‘Tha Truth’ fits perfectly with who he is as a community activist and we are honored to celebrate his tireless efforts and giving spirit.”

About the “2021 Billboard Music Awards”:

Previously announced performers and appearances include: P!NK , who will receive the distinguished ICON Award, The Weeknd , BTS , Duran Duran and an appearance by Drake who will receive the coveted Artist of the Decade honor.

, who will receive the distinguished ICON Award, , , and an appearance by who will receive the coveted Artist of the Decade honor. Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is open from May 10 at 9am PT to May 21 at 11:59pm PT on Twitter and billboard.com/bbmasvote. For more information, visit billbaordmusicawards.com/vote.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs has celebrated music’s greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.

The “2021 Billboard Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube) and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.

The “2021 Billboard Music Awards” is sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink, Security Benefit and Xfinity.