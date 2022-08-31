Travis Scott’s family, foundation, host teacher supply drive

A recent study showed that Texas teachers lead the nation when it comes to spending their own money on school supplies. That disturbing fact is just one of the many reasons the family of rapper Travis Scott recently hosted a school supply giveaway for 1,000 Houston teachers.

Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted the drive at the Lakeshore Learning Store for HISD teachers ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Attendees received a free tote with classroom supplies and a $50 gift card to the store. Attendees had to pre-register, and spots maxed out within minutes in record time, indicating a high level of need as schools reopened.

On hand to give away supplies and meet with teachers were Scott’s sister, Jordan Webster, who oversees education initiatives at her brother’s foundation and is a Howard University recent graduate, as well as their brother, Josh Webster, and their parents, Jacques Webster Sr. and Wanda Webster. The Scotts have a long history of participating in foundation community events in their native Houston.

“The Cactus Jack Foundation is committed to enhancing and enriching the lives of teachers and students across Houston and around the country,” said Jordan Webster. “It breaks my heart that teachers are forced to dig into their own pockets to fund classrooms that will ensure a rich learning environment for every student. Hopefully, this effort, the first of many squarely focused on teachers, will provide some relief.”

Earlier this year, the foundation announced a million-dollar series of $10,000 scholarships to 100 HBCU seniors experiencing financial adversity at the end of their senior year. Completing the foundation’s mission, each senior graduated on time this past May.

In March, Scott launched Project HEAL, a multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today’s youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities in Texas. In conjunction with the Cactus Jack Foundation, Project HEAL unites initiatives ranging from HBCU scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center and career incubator, and a first-ever, tech-driven solution for event safety. The efforts, independently and collectively, aim to solve challenges and overcome issues impacting young people.