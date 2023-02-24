Texas Southern University students have reached a new milestone.

Graduates from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (COPHS) (Class ’22) exceeded the state and national first-attempt passage rate on the pharmacy licensure exam (NAPLEX).

Keilon Robinson Jr., is among the TSU’s COPHS graduates who passed the exam.

“I’m very proud of myself. This has been a long journey, and it was harder than I thought it was going to be,” he said. “TSU really held us accountable for our success and provided us with the resources to do so.

Robinson said the school has mandatory structures in place for students to prepare for the exams in school.

“During our last year of school, while we are on rotations, they set up coursework for us to prepare to take the exams,” he said. “They also set up a bootcamp for us which was helpful because it let’s us know exactly what to prepare for when we take the exam. After graduation I had my study group and we studied for a period of six weeks. The best part is we still have access to our professors, and resources from other pharmacist who help prepare us as well.”

The national passage rate is 79.6% and the state rate is 79%. TSU graduates earned an 85% passage rate, giving the pharmacy school the second highest passage rate out of nine pharmacy schools in the country.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of the class of 2022 in their success in passing the licensure exam,” said Dr. Rashid Mosavin, dean and professor of COPHS in an official statement. “This passage rate is a testament to the hard work of our students and faculty, and to the support of alumni who invested in their exam preparation. We celebrate this collective achievement for what it means for the future of these young pharmacists and for the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.”

Currently, TSU is tied with Florida A&M University for the highest rate among pharmacy schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.