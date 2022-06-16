TSU, NASA enter education-focused Space Act Agreement

Texas Southern University and NASA Johnson Space Center signed a Space Act Agreement that will expand opportunities for education, workforce development, and research.

Under the agreement, TSU and NASA will work collaboratively to facilitate joint research, technology transfer, technology development, and educational and outreach initiatives. The overarching goal is to create a sustained pipeline of diverse talent for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and the surrounding companies that provide support for its operations.

“This Space Act Agreement is an embodiment of Texas Southern University’s commitment to its guiding principles of innovation, transformation, and disruption,” said TSU President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young. “This partnership will make a difference in the lives of our students and faculty. As the University continues to work tirelessly to provide opportunities for students and achieve unprecedented success at an accelerated pace, it is our belief that this partnership can be a model for other HBCUs throughout the country in changing the landscape of engineering and other STEM disciplines. “

As part of the agreement, TSU will host the NASA Technology Infusion Road Tour in September 2022. During this event, faculty and students will have the opportunity to showcase their research capabilities and speak directly with federal agency representatives from around the country. TSU faculty will also have the opportunity to engage with NASA’s Small Business Innovative Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Program directors and participate in prime contractor briefings.

“NASA’s Johnson Space Center has a long history of working with colleges and universities since the early days of the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs to help us achieve our human spaceflight missions,” said Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “We are eager to partner and collaborate with Texas Southern University in vital research and technology development initiatives that will enable us to meet our nation’s exploration goals and advance human spaceflight as we work to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon under Artemis.”

In addition, NASA-JSC will host a one-day Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Innovation and Tech Transfer Idea Competition for TSU students. This was established to develop new ideas for commercialization by seeking concept papers/business plans for multidisciplinary student teams at minority-serving institutions.