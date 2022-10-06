TSU President Crumpton-Young named to United Way board

Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, president of Texas Southern University, has been appointed to the United Way of Greater Houston Board of Trustees.

Crumpton-Young is one of six new members confirmed to the Board that provides direction to one of the leading charitable organizations in the Houston region. For 100 years, United Way of Greater Houston has brought together diverse partners and approaches to get to the root of complex challenges holding people back. Guided by research and data, United Way invests in high-quality programs to create the opportunity for individuals and families in the Greater Houston community to thrive. The organization does this by leading, serving, influencing and convening the nonprofit social services sector to deliver quality services with exceptional outcomes.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on the United Way of Greater Houston Board of Trustees,” said Crumpton-Young. “The men and women on this board embody United Way’s mission of working together to improve lives, build a stronger community, and create meaningful opportunities for people to prosper. That is work we do daily on the campus of Texas Southern University as we transform lives of our students. I am excited about the opportunity to serve the Houston region, which has welcomed me with open arms, in this capacity.”

Crumpton-Young joins trustees from the financial, medical, legal, energy, religious, and journalism communities as the only trustee from the education community. In addition to this new role, the TSU president serves on the board of the Greater Houston Partnership. She is also a member of The Links Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. In addition, she is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma, Alpha Kappa Mu, and Golden Key International honor societies.